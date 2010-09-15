Film Synopsis In The Form Of Haiku

We are all familiar with the literary form Haiku. Seventeen syllables divided into three lines: 5,7,5. The following are some film plots summarized in the form of haiku.
Ghostbusters
New York is haunted
Gozer is coming to town
Who you gonna call?
Air Force One
The plane is hijacked
Han Solo is President
Get off his plane
Forrest Gump
Mama loves Forrest
Forrest is a simple man
Jenny is a whore
Titanic
Rose meets Jack
They screw in the cargo hold
And then the boat sinks
Top Gun
Maverick is cool
Goose dies and Maverick cries
I'll be your wing man
Die Hard
McClane walks on glass
And Godunov doesn't dance
Yippee kai yay - boom!
Jaws
Great white eats people
Death is bad for tourism
Need a bigger boat
The Blair Witch Project
Kids go in the woods
Flashlight close-ups of crying
Everybody dies
Road House
Dalton is awesome
Sam Elliott is his friend
bad guys go bye bye
Over The Top
Stallone arm wrestles
Will he win and save his son?
Yes. Of course he does
