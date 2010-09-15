Film Synopsis In The Form Of Haiku

We are all familiar with the literary form Haiku. Seventeen syllables divided into three lines: 5,7,5. The following are some film plots summarized in the form of haiku.







Ghostbusters

New York is haunted

Gozer is coming to town

Who you gonna call?







Air Force One

The plane is hijacked

Han Solo is President

Get off his plane







Forrest Gump

Mama loves Forrest

Forrest is a simple man

Jenny is a whore







Titanic

Rose meets Jack

They screw in the cargo hold

And then the boat sinks







Top Gun

Maverick is cool

Goose dies and Maverick cries

I'll be your wing man







Die Hard

McClane walks on glass

And Godunov doesn't dance

Yippee kai yay - boom!







Jaws

Great white eats people

Death is bad for tourism

Need a bigger boat







The Blair Witch Project

Kids go in the woods

Flashlight close-ups of crying

Everybody dies







Road House

Dalton is awesome

Sam Elliott is his friend

bad guys go bye bye







Over The Top

Stallone arm wrestles

Will he win and save his son?

Yes. Of course he does

