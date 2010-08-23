A One Act Play











CHARACTERS



TOM



JANE





JANE: It's so beautiful out here on evenings like this. Don't you think?JANE: Tom?JANE: Is everything all right, Tom?JANE: Is this about the other night? Because-TOM: Fuck you, whore!

















The above one act play may be performed by schools and universities with no monetary remuneration required.



Although we would like free tickets.



Seriously. If anyone wants to put on this play, please...for the love of all that is good in this world...film it. Put that bad boy on YouTube and we will post it right here. Don't forget to credit us.



We wouldn't want to unleash the wolverines on you.