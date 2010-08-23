A One Act Play

CHARACTERS
TOM
JANE
[A quiet and lovely park. It is a spring evening and the stars are bright above the treeline. A couple, Tom and Jane, are sitting on the lone bench in the center of the park.]
JANE: It's so beautiful out here on evenings like this. Don't you think?
[Tom is silent and aloof as if he didn't even hear Jane's voice.]
JANE: Tom?
[Tom doesn't move a muscle or in any way acknowledge the fact that someone had spoken.]
JANE: Is everything all right, Tom?
[Finally, acknowledging Jane's existence, Tom gives a very slight shrug.]
JANE: Is this about the other night? Because-
[Tom spins around, eyes wild with fury.]
TOM: Fuck you, whore!
[Tom exits, stage left.]
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
The above one act play may be performed by schools and universities with no monetary remuneration required.
Although we would like free tickets.
Seriously. If anyone wants to put on this play, please...for the love of all that is good in this world...film it. Put that bad boy on YouTube and we will post it right here. Don't forget to credit us.
We wouldn't want to unleash the wolverines on you.
