The Napkin Chronicles, Part The Fourth

Like we outlined in our previous Napkin Chronicles, sometimes the Big Damn Staff goes to a bar to focus on writing new material. And sometimes that staff spends more time drinking and making each other than they do actually writing anything down.



And then the next morning hangovers pretty much rule out any kind of productivity for at least another day.



One of us did, however, scribble some silly cartoons on some napkins.









































As always, hungover or not, we still have to update. So...the following is another update of The Napkin Chronicles.If that's not good enough for you, I don't know if we can be friends anymore.Also...we apologize for that last one. We were pretty drunk.