Updated sporadically! Guaranteed!

Wednesday, August 11, 2010

15 Porn Parodies We'd Like To See

1. The Cockford Files

2. Cramington Steele

3. Emmanuelle Meets The Wolfman

4. Turner and Cooch

5. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Behind

6. The Chronicles of Mydick

7. Mystic Pussy

8. Willy Wanker and the Fudge Factory

9. Passenger 69

10. The Texas Chainsaw Ménage à trois

11. Uncle Fuck (with apologies to John Hughes)

12. Skin City

13. Benny & Poon

14. The Handmaid's Tail

15. The Good, The Bad and The Easy

at 12:01 AM
Labels: ,

Comments :

0 comments to “15 Porn Parodies We'd Like To See”

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts with Thumbnails
 