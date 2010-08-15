1. The Cockford Files
2. Cramington Steele
3. Emmanuelle Meets The Wolfman
4. Turner and Cooch
5. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Behind
6. The Chronicles of Mydick
7. Mystic Pussy
8. Willy Wanker and the Fudge Factory
9. Passenger 69
10. The Texas Chainsaw Ménage à trois
11. Uncle Fuck (with apologies to John Hughes)
12. Skin City
13. Benny & Poon
14. The Handmaid's Tail
15. The Good, The Bad and The Easy
Wednesday, August 11, 2010
15 Porn Parodies We'd Like To See
